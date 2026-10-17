“Threats and acts of violence against individuals for their beliefs is wrong, and should be condemned,” Blades told me in a text. “Also, I have experienced firsthand that Rep. Hernandez herself has fabricated facts in order to claim to be a victim while victimizing others. I have experienced her publicly lying about me personally, which has caused others to threaten me, which she is aware of, but still refuses to admit her lies."

In fact, as of Friday, that post was still up online, although many commenters had told Hernandez her allegation was wrong.

In an email, Alma Hernandez did not address specific instances of alleged intimidation or abuse by her or her close supporters:

“Anyone who runs for or serves in public office deserves to be safe, as do all Arizonans. It’s frankly sad and pathetic that within hours of a New York Times story about the threats including death threats me and many other elected officials have faced, extremists are yet again attacking me but this is why that extreme fringe keeps losing. I’m focused on getting a Democratic majority and making Arizona a safe place for all.”

In the Times story, she said the threats had come from the far left and far right of the political spectrum, and her brother Daniel said much of it stemmed from antisemitism. Hernandez is Jewish and an outspoken supporter of Israel.