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For 200 years, college fraternities have encouraged the budding manliness of their members.

What that has meant, though, has changed over time. Back in the early 1800s, it didn’t include beer pong, game-day parties or, in the worst case, hazing deaths and frat-house sexual assaults.

“Manliness at the time did not involve things like sports, which were seen as a working class man's preoccupation,” author Nick Syrett told me. “But they did talk about being loyal and forthright and handsome and independent.”

Syrett wrote the book “The Company He Keeps: A History of White College Fraternities,” and he said there is a throughline in the masculinity embraced by fraternities from then to now. It was rooted in rebellion, especially against the colleges where they reside. At the beginning, frats were secret societies forbidden by colleges that formed and operated in the dark anyway.

Now, fraternities are ingrained in the culture of campuses like the University of Arizona, but many are still a constant source of trouble. My theory: It goes back to this old problem of young men proving their manhood to each other, too often in damaging, antisocial ways.

That’s how we came to the shock of last week from the University of Arizona. Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman sent a letter to the university’s 21 affiliated fraternities suspending their activities because of misbehavior ranging from assault to drug and alcohol abuse to hazing, some of it potentially criminal.