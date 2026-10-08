“Now, after the Controlled Substances Act was passed, once again, smugglers are smart, and now they started bringing in sensimilla and hash oil, with very concentrated amounts of THC. And instead of raw opium, now they started importing heroin, and now that's gone from heroin to fentanyl — stronger and stronger opiates.”

“Drug use and drug overdoses got worse after the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, and the violence associated with the drug trade. Same thing with alcohol.”

‘Own his positions’

I asked Sheriff Hathaway if he wants to stop smugglers.

“I'm sure, Tim, there's laws you don't agree with,” he said. “But there are certain laws, and you know, I'm sworn to uphold the laws of the state of Arizona. There's federal laws that I do not have to uphold.”

In fact, experience has made Hathaway quite skeptical of the federal government. In Latin America, he said, he repeatedly became aware of CIA agents or informants being involved in smuggling drugs to the United States.

“On two occasions, actually with my team in South America, my team of foreign police officers and military captured CIA agents smuggling drugs, getting the cocaine from the the cocaine producers in South America, and shipping it to the U.S.,” he said.

The accusation of CIA agents or foreign informants smuggling drugs has been debated repeatedly after the publication of a 1996 expose in the San Jose Mercury News. The CIA denies it, but Hathaway insists he saw it.