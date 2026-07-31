Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerously High Temperatures Until Sunday Evening
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MST Sunday. Major to Extreme HeatRisk is anticipated with temperatures ranging from 101 to 113 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet
- South Central and Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 101 and 113 degrees.
- Warm overnight lows from 84 to 90 degrees, especially in the Western Deserts.
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Safety Tips:
- Avoid leaving children and pets in vehicles; interiors can reach lethal temperatures quickly.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated.
- Limit outdoor activities to early morning or evening.
- Recognize symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; move to a cool place and seek medical help if needed.
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas if working outside.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.