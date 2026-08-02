Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures Persist Until 8 PM MST Monday
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect with dangerously high temperatures ranging from 101 to 112 degrees. This warning remains active until 8 PM MST Monday.
Affected Areas:
- Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 101 and 112 degrees.
- Overnight lows in the deserts from 84 to 90 degrees, providing little relief.
People are also reading…
Impacts:
- Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.
- Potential for heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Safety Tips:
- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.
- Schedule outdoor activities for early morning or evening.
- Take frequent breaks in shaded or air-conditioned spaces.
- Stay hydrated and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.
- Recognize signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; call 911 in emergencies.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.