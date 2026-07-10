Safety guidelines

State health departments have issued guidance for avoiding the spread of cyclosporiasis, including:

• Avoid consuming food or water that may be contaminated with feces. Avoid drinking or cooking with untreated water.

• Wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom and before, during and after food prep.

• Wash all food prep surfaces, including utensils, cutting boards and countertops, before and after use.

• Wash and peel vegetables before eating them; scrub produce with skins like melons and cucumbers well; and cut away damaged or bruised areas on fruits and vegetables before preparing and eating them.

• Refrigerate prepared fruits and vegetables as soon as possible (within two hours).

• Cook your food when you can; heating food to 158 degrees Fahrenheit or higher kills cyclospora.