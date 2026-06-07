"If shelter is not available, distance is the best defense. When running from bees, a victim should not swat at them as it may anger them further," he said. "Instead, the victim should protect their face and focus on creating as much distance as possible.”

What if my dog eats bees?

Africanized bees can be dangerous for pets because animals may accidentally disturb a hidden hive and trigger an attack. Dogs are most at risk because they are naturally curious and may bark, sniff, dig or paw near bee nesting areas. Cats, horses and livestock can also be stung if they get too close to a colony.

Some of the best ways to protect pets include keeping yards clear of places where bees may nest, such as wood piles, overturned containers, sheds, irrigation boxes and holes in walls. Watch for bees repeatedly flying in and out of one spot, since that usually signals a hive nearby. During Arizona’s warmer months, especially spring through early fall, keep pets supervised outdoors and avoid areas where swarms have been reported.

If aggressive bees appear, get pets inside immediately. Do not try to swat the bees because fast movement can make them more defensive. If a dog is outside during an attack, cover its face and eyes with a jacket or blanket while moving quickly to shelter. Water or jumping into a pool will not reliably stop bees from attacking.