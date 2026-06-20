Evacuations were ordered in Oak Creek Canyon, north of Sedona, as firefighters worked to contain the 500-acre Pocket Fire, officials with the Coconino National Forest said Saturday.
The wildfire was burning about 7 miles north of Sedona in the Oak Creek Canyon area after it was first reported at about 5 p.m. on June 19, according to the Forest Service.
State Route 89A was closed in both directions between Fort Tuthill and the north end of Sedona. Forest visitors in Oak Creek Canyon, along with visitors at End of the World and Edge of the World, were asked to evacuate, the Forest Service said.
Officials advised against travel on Woody Mountain Road, also known as Forest Road 231.
Two Hotshot crews, a dozer, five engines and other personnel were assigned to the fire, with more resources on the way. Firefighters were using a full-suppression strategy, according to the Forest Service.
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The Pocket Fire was initially reported at 100 acres on the morning of June 20. By 9 a.m., officials said it had grown to 500 acres.
It is burning through timber and brush and its cause was unknown.
Firefighters also faced a drying trend and southwest winds expected to reach 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph across much of the high terrain from the Mogollon Rim northward Saturday, according to the forecast.