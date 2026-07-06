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The Peoria Police Department has served a search warrant at the Peoria Unified School District offices in the investigation of two former Centennial High School teachers accused of inappropriate relationships with the same student.

Sgt. Araceli Montes, a Peoria police spokesperson, said in a statement that the warrant served Monday was “issued by a judge and sought materials that investigators believe may be relevant to the investigation.”

Police did not say what investigators were looking for, what materials were seized or whether any person or organization is the target of the investigation.

“Because this is an active investigation, we are limited in the information we can provide at this time,” Montes said in a statement. “The execution of a search warrant should not be interpreted as a finding of wrongdoing by any individual or organization.”

“We recognize the public interest in this matter and remain committed to conducting a fair, thorough, and impartial investigation,” Montes said. “Additional information will be released when appropriate and when doing so will not compromise the integrity of the investigation.”

The action came after an expanded police investigation into the teacher sex scandal at the district's Centennial High School. Police in May issued a search warrant seeking confidential district records tied to the investigation.