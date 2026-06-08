“We know who won the 2020 election. It is the most scrutinized election probably in world history,” said David Becker, founder and executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, a nonpartisan nonprofit that since 2016 has worked with election officials to bolster election security and integrity. “So it should be troubling to anyone who's an American voter who's going to be governed in any of these states when there is a candidate who seemingly is disconnected from reality.”

Biden won the popular vote by more than 7 million votes and the Electoral College by a 306-232 margin. Trump and his allies filed more than 60 lawsuits challenging the results and failed to overturn a single state's outcome.

The group States United Action, which says it advocates for "free and fair elections," tracks candidates who reject the 2020 results and run for statewide and congressional office. It says the latest data shows such candidates appear on the ballot in at least half the states across the country.

While some have gone all in for Trump on the issue, others have been more mixed in their support, including some who have differed in their public and private statements, Becker said.

“There are those who actively sought to overturn the will of the voters, who objected to electoral votes that were duly authorized in states,” Becker said. “And there are some who've made comments in one venue where they felt comfortable expressing doubt about the 2020 election, but in other venues seek to change their tunes somewhat.

Elections in key battleground states