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Three Democratic U.S. House members from Arizona want GardaWorld Federal Services to provide more information about the two large immigration detention facilities it plans to build and expand in Surprise and Florence under more than $1.5 billion in new contracts with ICE.

The three lawmakers also said the company has done a poor job so far of communicating with local governments about the massive projects and has failed to answer questions raised by lawmakers in the past.

"It is deeply concerning that, despite the significant scale of these projects and their potential impact on surrounding communities, local governments continue to learn about them only after contracts have been awarded," according to the Oct. 6 letter signed by U.S. Reps. Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari and Adelita Grijalva.

The letter is addressed to Pete Dordal Jr., the president of GardaWorld Federal Services, the U.S. subsidiary of Montreal-based security company GardaWorld.

It is the second letter the three Democratic House members have sent to GardaWorld after the company failed to adequately answer questions the three lawmakers raised in a March 11 letter to GardaWorld when the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement awarded the company a $313.4 million contract to renovate a 418,400-square-foot warehouse into a 1,500-bed ICE processing center.

"Unfortunately, your response did not adequately address the questions we raised," the members of Congress say in their letter.