Lamb was named Sheriff of the Year in 2025 by the Buford Pusser Museum. He and his wife toured Pusser's old house, and both posed with a replica of the 4-foot club Pusser used to swing at criminals. Lamb hoisted "the Walking Tall Stick" over his shoulder and swaggered toward the camera before signing the stick with a Sharpie.

"Sheriff Pusser was a legend of his time, famous before Social Media and even cable TV, which is very impressive!" he wrote in a May 24, 2025, Instagram post.

Pusser was also a wife-beater and a killer, according to a state district attorney and detectives with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Three months after Lamb's visit, authorities announced they had exhumed the body of Pusser's wife and found evidence of long-term abuse. They said they had enough evidence to charge Pusser in her death if he had still been alive.

That's not how the legend goes. Local lore fueled by Pusser's account and Hollywood mythos made the sheriff into a determined crusader. Pusser told police his wife was gunned down in a drive-by ambush orchestrated by the Dixie Mafia in 1967. The club-wielding Pusser set out to dismantle the mob one hickory beatdown at a time.

Pusser died in a 1974 car wreck. His wife's case was reopened in 2022. An autopsy, along with ballistic and blood analysis, determined the ambush was staged. Pusser's wife was shot outside the vehicle and positioned inside after her death, authorities said in August.

Nine months later, in May, Lamb credited Pusser with bringing him to McNairy County. And the current McNairy County sheriff said he was the one who first took Lamb to the ranch.