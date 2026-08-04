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State lawmaker Alma Hernandez is being lauded for her efforts to implement congressional term limits, even as she faces criticism from fellow Democrats accusing the effort of making the U.S. Constitution vulnerable.

Hernandez, D-Tucson, was selected in July to join the board of directors for U.S. Term Limits, a nationwide organization advocating for Congress to put restrictions on how long a member of Congress can serve in office. Arizona passed support for a convention in April, as several Democratic-led state legislatures voted to revoke their support for a convention after President Donald Trump returned to power.

Hernandez, 33, said she is tired of seeing federal lawmakers maintain their office for the length of her lifetime, and said she's been an advocate for term limits ever since she began her political career.

"What we see, unfortunately, is people that have been way too comfortable serving as members of Congress who have been there until they die," Hernandez said. "I think that's just so wrong, in my opinion."

The Constitution allows for amendments to be proposed by a two-thirds majority in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate or through a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the country's state legislatures. The last time the Constitution was amended was in 1992, requiring that changes to Congress members' pay must take effect after the next election. None of the amendments have been proposed by a constitutional convention.

Several Democrats in the Arizona Legislature say it's not the congressional term limits they take issue with, it's how the change would be implemented.