State lawmaker Alma Hernandez is being lauded for her efforts to implement congressional term limits, even as she faces criticism from fellow Democrats accusing the effort of making the U.S. Constitution vulnerable.
Hernandez, D-Tucson, was selected in July to join the board of directors for U.S. Term Limits, a nationwide organization advocating for Congress to put restrictions on how long a member of Congress can serve in office. Arizona passed support for a convention in April, as several Democratic-led state legislatures voted to revoke their support for a convention after President Donald Trump returned to power.
Hernandez, 33, said she is tired of seeing federal lawmakers maintain their office for the length of her lifetime, and said she's been an advocate for term limits ever since she began her political career.
"What we see, unfortunately, is people that have been way too comfortable serving as members of Congress who have been there until they die," Hernandez said. "I think that's just so wrong, in my opinion."
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The Constitution allows for amendments to be proposed by a two-thirds majority in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate or through a constitutional convention called for by two-thirds of the country's state legislatures. The last time the Constitution was amended was in 1992, requiring that changes to Congress members' pay must take effect after the next election. None of the amendments have been proposed by a constitutional convention.
Several Democrats in the Arizona Legislature say it's not the congressional term limits they take issue with, it's how the change would be implemented.
While Arizona's recent resolution specifically outlines the changes to implement only congressional term limits, several Democrats have said they're concerned the opportunity would be used by Republican leadership to make significant changes to one of the country's core founding documents.
Hernandez was one of six Democrats who voted in favor of the resolution in April. While the vote was celebrated by U.S. Term Limits, it was among a list of complaints leadership in Hernandez's district shared earlier this year. They accused the lawmaker of breaking with the Democratic caucus 39 times in the 2026 legislative session, including the vote in favor of a convention.
While not an official censure, the "statement of concern" said Hernandez's vote created the "potential for sweeping constitutional changes." Leaders in Legislative District 20 asked Hernandez to attend district meetings at least three times a year to discuss her voting record.
Hernandez said the criticism of her vote blew concerns surrounding a constitutional convention out of proportion. She also said it was often done in a way that benefited her primary election opponent, Rocque Perez, who lost to Hernandez in July by roughly 600 votes. She said she was not concerned that the Trump administration would push for unrelated changes if a convention was called.
"I would watch a lot of the rhetoric and a lot of the things that my colleagues were saying to try to somehow turn this around and make it look like I was doing a horrible thing," Hernandez said. "As I just found it a bit silly, to be honest."
But several state legislatures are taking the threat seriously, pulling back previous calls for a constitutional convention during both of Trump's terms. That includes Washington, Massachusetts and Connecticut among several others.
While Hernandez doesn't have an opponent on the ballot in November's general election, she has her sights set on making progress toward a Democratic majority at the state Capitol. She said she looks forward to working with her fellow Democrats, even the ones who campaigned against her this summer.