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The Pima County Board of Supervisors has delayed appointing a replacement treasurer for as long as two weeks.

After a last-minute executive session called by Jen Allen, the board chair, supervisors unanimously voted to postpone the appointment process until its July 28 meeting, or until a special meeting is called.

Allen apologized to the candidates who showed up to Tuesday’s board meeting, citing legal reasons.

“We didn't want to continue this item, but again, upon the advice of legal counsel, it was the most prudent action for the board to take,” she said.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Jake Martin, an applicant for the position, said he was disappointed in the delay and what it might mean for taxpayers.

“The treasurer's office derives the vast majority of its operational powers from there being an elected principal, which means that for another two weeks we cannot issue refunds to property owners, we cannot issue treasurer's deeds, and a lot of our ministerial and statutory functions are going to be further delayed, which negatively impacts property owners in Pima County,” he said.

Martin was appointed Chief Deputy Treasurer by former Treasurer Brian Johnson and took an interim role following his resignation. Johnson was facing several accusations of sexual harassment by female employees, which he denies, and was strongly advised to resign in June, county documents later revealed.