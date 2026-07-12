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Two candidates with different views on Marana’s economic development and role in immigration enforcement are jostling for mayor in the town of about 67,000 residents.

Current Mayor Jon Post was appointed in January 2025 after former mayor Ed Honea died in November 2024, and he is seeking voter approval to finish the term through 2028. Post farms over 6,000 acres and owns the Marana Pumpkin Patch.

Post said the data center debate is defining the race, but he thinks the public’s perception of them is skewed by a negative narrative on social media.

“It's easy to sell the doom and gloom, it's harder to sell that something like this could be beneficial for the community,” Post said.

If voters approve, Post said he would focus on job creation and attracting more tech industries to the region.

Mayoral challenger Greg Johnsen is a former accountant and finance executive. A member of an anti-data center slate calling themselves "Marana for the People," he said the current council kept plans of the data center development behind closed doors for too long.

“They were talking about this two years before they finally told the community that it was coming ... I think that they believe that they can dictate what needs to happen without consideration for the community itself,” he said.

Post said he thinks the town was by the book.

“What we did was correct. We have always let the residents know about things coming forward, we've had the same system in place for many years. It's just people don't generally watch that,” he said.