"The law at issue was enacted to promote women's health and uphold evidence-based medical standards,'' said the Goodyear Republican. "We believe the court made significant factual and legal errors in its analysis.''

Both he and Petersen sought review by the Court of Appeals. And a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.

But that may not happen.

"We're urging the court to pause that appeal so that Arizona's newly elected majority leaders can get up to speed on the case and protect the will of the voters,'' said Caroline Sacerdone. She is the senior attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is one of the legal groups representing the challengers to the laws.

Breen, however, said the case should go on — with his legal team representing the three Arizona anti-abortion groups.

"A duly enacted law should not lose its defense because an election changed who speaks for the Legislature,'' he said in a prepared statement.

"Intervention exists for exactly this situation: when no one left in a case will defend a law, those with a direct stake in it can step in,'' Breen continued. "Our clients have that stake.''

And James Rogers, the local attorney who submitted the motion to intervene, said there's no reason for the appellate judges to preclude the bid by the three groups to step in to defend the law — even this far into the case.

Rogers, who was just elected to the state House as a Republican from Mesa, pointed out that Arizona Right to Life had already filed an amicus brief in support of upholding the challenged laws.