PHOENIX — Three anti-abortion groups want to take up the task of defending challenged laws after Arizona Republican lawmakers can no longer legally do so — and Attorney General Kris Mayes won't.
Attorneys for the Crisis Pregnancy Center, the Center for Arizona Policy, and Arizona Right to Life are telling appellate judges that the decision by voters to oust Republicans from power at the Legislature should not end litigation to try to keep in place several abortion restrictions that were enacted before 2024. That's when voters approved Proposition 139, which put a right to terminate a pregnancy prior to fetal viability into the Arizona Constitution.
Until now, House Speaker Steve Montenegro and Senate President Warren Petersen, both Republicans, were defending these pre-2024 laws after Mayes, a Democrat, refused to do so. She concluded that these restrictions are unconstitutional in the wake of Prop. 139.
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Only thing is, both GOP lawmakers will lose control of their respective chambers in January — along with the ability to direct the use of public funds to defend the laws. And Democratic leaders told Capitol Media Services that they don't intend to step in to try to keep the laws enforceable given voter sentiment in approving Prop 139 by a better than 3-2 margin.
But Peter Breen, head of litigation for the anti-abortion Thomas Moore Society, is telling the state Court of Appeals, where the case now stands, that the change in political control at the Legislature should not result in no one defending the laws — and a default victory for the challengers to those statutes.
Hanging in the balance is the validity of a series of laws that were on the books prior to Prop. 139. These include:
— Imposing a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can terminate a pregnancy;
— Barring doctors from performing the procedure if it is being done because of a fetal genetic abnormality;
— Requiring patients to listen to information superfluous to them before the procedure;
— Mandating mandatory Rh blood testing;
— Demanding an in-person visit by the patient before she can be prescribed pills for a medication abortion.
All were challenged by abortion providers last year, who said the approval of the ballot measure made them unenforceable.
That was the conclusion reached earlier this year by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Greg Como. He said the language of Prop. 139 specifically says that "every individual has a fundamental right to abortion.''
More specifically, the judge pointed out that the constitutional provision specifically says the state cannot enact, adopt, or enforce any law that "denies, restricts or interferes with that right before fetal viability unless justified by a compelling state interest that is achieved by the least restrictive means.''
And that "compelling state interest,'' he noted, can be justified only if a law is enacted for the limited purpose of improving or maintaining the health of the person seeking the abortion — and only if it does "not infringe on that individual's autonomous decision-making.''
The new ruling was cheered by Dr. Paul Isaacson, an abortion provider who was one of those who filed suit.
"For the first time in a long time, my patients will not have to jump through hoops to get the care they need,'' he said in a prepared statement.
But Montenegro said Como got it wrong.
"The law at issue was enacted to promote women's health and uphold evidence-based medical standards,'' said the Goodyear Republican. "We believe the court made significant factual and legal errors in its analysis.''
Both he and Petersen sought review by the Court of Appeals. And a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.
But that may not happen.
"We're urging the court to pause that appeal so that Arizona's newly elected majority leaders can get up to speed on the case and protect the will of the voters,'' said Caroline Sacerdone. She is the senior attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is one of the legal groups representing the challengers to the laws.
Breen, however, said the case should go on — with his legal team representing the three Arizona anti-abortion groups.
"A duly enacted law should not lose its defense because an election changed who speaks for the Legislature,'' he said in a prepared statement.
"Intervention exists for exactly this situation: when no one left in a case will defend a law, those with a direct stake in it can step in,'' Breen continued. "Our clients have that stake.''
And James Rogers, the local attorney who submitted the motion to intervene, said there's no reason for the appellate judges to preclude the bid by the three groups to step in to defend the law — even this far into the case.
Rogers, who was just elected to the state House as a Republican from Mesa, pointed out that Arizona Right to Life had already filed an amicus brief in support of upholding the challenged laws.
He told the appellate judges that all three groups are willing to accept the legal arguments that have already been presented by the lawyers for Petersen and Montenegro. And that, Rogers said, means there would be no delay in the proceedings even if his clients were legally substituted for the GOP leaders.
The appellate judges have not yet decided whether to delay the Dec. 17 hearing or whether to let the three groups defend the law.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has been reporting since 1970 and covering state politics and the Legislature since 1982. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, Bluesky, and Threads at @azcapmedia or email azcapmedia@gmail.com.