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The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

A deadly I-10 crossover pattern has been exposed by the Arizona Republic. It found 92 cross-median crashes on I-10 between Phoenix and Tucson since 2000, resulting in 89 injuries and 44 deaths. They clustered around mileposts 160 to 180 and 200 to 240 heading from south Phoenix to Marana. Federal data identified 34 fatal cross-median crashes statewide from 2010 through 2024.

The Republic’s investigation presents those numbers as a compelling case for median barriers. But that addresses only the final seconds of the crash. Arizona also needs to know what sent these vehicles toward the median.

A motorist may have been speeding, driving aggressively, illegally holding or manually operating a phone, changing lanes unsafely or failing to remain in the proper lane. They may have been distracted by texting, eating or looking over their shoulders at their children, impaired by drugs, alcohol or physically ill. Or, they may have overcorrected after drifting onto the shoulder or swerved to avoid another vehicle. Debris, dust, pavement conditions, tire failure, illness or a medical emergency also may have been contributing factors. Crossing the median describes what happened next, not why.

The fact that the Republic’s investigation revealed little about causation for these crashes points to the disconnect between why the accident happened and prevention. ADOT and the Department of Public Safety should apply those categories to every known I-10 crossover crash between Phoenix and Tucson and figure out what’s causing these deadly hotspots on the road. They need the analysis for themselves: to identify recurring risks, locations and times and ultimately, to deploy sound prevention strategies.