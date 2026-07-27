Diversity should be the nation's barometer, not its guiding star. Less than 1 percent of Americans identify as transgender. What percentage of those want to play sports? Victory for a minuscule slice of the population may fill the virtue cup, but it's not a win for the country.

During the last election, the pendulum of political thought swung to center-right in response to what the Democratic agenda offered. Rather than recognizing their error, the Party is moving further left-a trend that has resulted in a 35-year low approval.

In 2024, American voters had enough of this trend and made a huge departure by electing Donald Trump ... again. Trump's supporters point to precedents for everything he's done: lawfare against him, Biden family corruption, Democratic presidents lying without shame. But Trump goes to the extreme, and amplitude counts. He isn't the first president to break norms, but he broke them bigger, faster and more aggressively than anyone.

Where does that leave the rest of us? The world has changed so rapidly in the past two decades that most Americans struggle not only to make ends meet but also to make sense of things. Both parties have moved to the extreme. Those of us in the middle have lost faith in our leaders. There is an obligation to rebuild the trust both parties have destroyed. That means politics in which a Democrat can call a wealth tax a bad idea or be anti-abortion without being excommunicated, and a Republican can say the 2020 election wasn't stolen without being purged. It means treating Jew-hatred as disqualifying wherever it appears. And it means weighing issues on their merits, not by what Trump tweeted. You can be a socialist, even though it’s a bad idea, but be an honest one; don't sell it under the label of "standing up" to Mr. Trump.