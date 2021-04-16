 Skip to main content
Letter: Biden's gun control agenda
Letter: Biden's gun control agenda

Biden announced certain gun control proposals including a review by the ATF of stabilizing arm braces for AR semi-auto pistols having barrels less than 16". Braces can be shouldered and Biden wants to classify the firearm under the National Firearms Act requiring a $200 fee to the ATF, a lengthy application, background investigation, fingerprints, photograph, etc. In 2017, the ATF issued clarification saying holding the AR pistol from the shoulder was legal. Millions of law abiding citizens have since bought them with that understanding. Biden wants to repeal the 2005 Protection of Lawful Commerce Firearms Act, which shields firearms manufacturers from some liability civil suits. It does not shield them from making defective products. The Act was passed with bipartisan support in the House and Senate. 13 Democrat Senators voted for it. As for Armalite Rifles (ARs), throughout our history there has been an interchange of military and civilian "small arms", the 1911 semi-auto .45 pistol, Colt revolvers, Winchester/Henry lever action repeating rifles, bolt action rifles, etc.

Stella Murphy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

