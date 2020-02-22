Letter: Boy Scouts Seek Bankruptcy

Re: the Feb. 19 article "Boy Scouts seek bankruptcy, urge abuse victims to step forward."
I spent 11 years in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts in the 1950s and 1960s. In the 110 years the Boy Scouts have existed there have been sexual predators; Boy Scout files say at least 12,000 "since the 1920s." Even one such incident is gross and unfortunate and I certainly will not rationalize any of it. It saddens me. But I am now going to contrast that with the millions and millions of boys who--since Scouting began--have reaped the great many positive values of being a Scout. I owe Scouting an immeasurable debt of gratitude for helping form my character while exposing me to what it means to have honor, integrity, and citizenship, along with many life skills and interests. I truly hope the dishonor and anger created by these predatory horrors are balanced by the undeniable good Scouting has done for boys and young men over the past century. I am very proud to be an Eagle Scout.
Butch Farabee
Oro Valley
