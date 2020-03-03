Letter: Corona Virus

As news of the corona virus (COBID-19) has spread, and the world financial markets have been rocked, it is understandable that people are worried. This is a new virus, its course is unclear, and there is no vaccine available. But, worry is one thing, hysteria is another. As most public health websites have recommended, we should all practice good hygiene, avoid people with cough and cold, stay home if we are sick, and wash hands with soap and water frequently. What I have not seen addressed, is the need for EVERYONE to get their flu shot. The flu is a virus for which we DO have a vaccine, and the vaccine is killed virus so it CANNOT make anyone sick. If someone does contract the flu, it will lower that individual's immune system and make them MORE vulnerable to COBID-19. So, get your flu shot NOW.
Judith Riley, retired ob/gyn physician
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.