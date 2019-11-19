I am a 2019 graduate from Arizona School for the Arts. Now, I am attending Bennington College in Vermont. An article in the Arizona Daily Star October 8, 2019, stated the possible success of reusing and finding an alternative material for making LEGOs. However, this article ignored the harm of this resilient plastic used to make LEGOs (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)).
Where can LEGOs go? The ocean, where they never degrade. LEGO bricks are washing up on beaches all over the world. The toys are slowly (over centuries) abraded into microplastics, while releasing toxic chemicals.
As stated previously, when ABS is ingested, it can cause human health issues. When a child ingests plastic it can affect their long term developmental growth. We will continue to be at risk if we keep ignoring this detrimental issue.
LEGO states that they plan to eliminate their plastic use by 2030. Let’s encourage LEGO to make toys out of material both safe to play with and safe for the environment.
Katie Johnston
Downtown
