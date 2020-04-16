Letter: Dr Fauci Jan 26: America doesn't need to worry about virus

On January 26, NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci assured Americans that the Coronavirus was nothing to worry about. He said "The American people should not be worried or frightened by this. It's a very, very low risk to the United States, it isn't something that the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about." The CDC's Director Redfield agreed with Dr. Fauci's assessment, saying that at that time in January the information coming out of China suggested "they were pretty certain that this was not transmitted human to human." "Dr. Deborah Birx, the U.S. State Department's epidemiologist and part of the White House Coronavirus task force has said "The bottom line is we didn't know how contagious it was." The early assumptions made about the virus were done based on corrupted information from China. These top doctors and scientists are who briefed Trump in late January and into February about the virus and whom he relied upon in making certain statements about its severity and contagiousness.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
