Letter: How to Solve Global Pverty

My name is Siddhant and I'm an intern at the Borgen Project. The Borgen Project is a nonprofit advocacy group that uses tools such as lobbying to influence Congress to pass legislation and solve the problem of global poverty.
Currently, the US isn't doing enough to solve global poverty. Less than one percent of the US budget is dedicated to international aid. The Borgen Project seeks to increase US involvement.
The organization has been able to have a huge impact. In 2019, the Borgen Project greatly helped pass two key bills. First, The Global Fragility Act. It focused U.S. diplomatic, development and security efforts on preventing the root causes of violence and instability in countries around the world. Secondly, The End Neglected Tropical Diseases Act. It promoted interagency cooperation and public-private partnerships, an example of which is the US for International Development’s NTD Program. The nonprofit has helped numerous people get through the harshness of being destitute. Today, 931 cities have working and active Borgen Project volunteers.
Siddhant Urunkar
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!