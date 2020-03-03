Letter: Know Your Candidate

Re: the Feb. 29 article "Sanders tries bellowing his way to White House."
Reading Michael Gerson's column caught my eye when he discussed Sander's volume in decibels during the last debate saying it was excruciating to watch Pete Buttigieg attempt to inject some facts and reason into the proceedings, only to be interrupted by Sanders' shouting. I believe in knowing what I can about a candidate and happened to read an article in The Atlantic that included a synopsis of Buttigieg's memoir, "Shortest Way Home." This candidate is a Rhodes Scholar, he held a post in the Navy Reserve, was the Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, proficient in multiple languages and had a quick stint as a concert pianist all before turning 30.
At age 80, my vote for Pete is to bring hope for the future as a communicator and negotiator for the people after a chaotic genius, President Trump. Know your candidate well enough to win a debate against Trump. Vote for Pete Buttigieg the man who is inclusive for all people.
June Brownlee
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.