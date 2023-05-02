If our nation had a single, basic, high-quality universal healthcare system, then no one would need to re-enroll.

I did not know that Arizona has privatized its Medicaid program! In their opinion article Jean Kalbacher and Vivienne Gilbert offer helpful tips to persons being evicted from their Medicaid healthcare program. They are respectively the CEO’s of two private companies.

They say, “Everyone should have access to high-quality equitable care, without having to worry that they will be unable to afford the bills.” Absolutely! To that I would say that “access” should include not having to navigate an increasingly confusing system of applications in order to receive healthcare.

With “Medicare For All” our only enrollment would be our birth certificate, our only withdrawal our death certificate.

Joanne Mallett, MD

Southeast side