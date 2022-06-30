Letter: SCOTUS decision was about expanding self defense

Last week, SCOTUS struck down a NY state law severely limiting the issuance of Concealed Carry firearms permits and carrying firearms in public. Anti-gun Democrats and their news media aligners went ballistic. The conservative Justices on the court believe that self defense is a God given right and not just applying to the home. I do not think their decision was "pro gun" as much as it was an expanding of one's right to self defense. As opposed to abortion, there is a 2nd Amendment in the Constitution related to the right to bear firearms. There are numerous letters, speeches, and state conventions from the 18th and 19th centuries that show that our Founders believed the Second Amendment protects individual gun rights. Samuel Adams said a Bill of Rights should include a guarantee that the “Constitution be never construed to authorize Congress … to prevent the people of the United States, who are peaceable citizens, from keeping their own arms.”