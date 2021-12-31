Letter: THE FIRST TEN MONTHS

A significant number of your contributors detest and hate Trump and his Administration to this day. However, if you open your eyes and evaluate the last 10 months of the Biden Administration, it may be shocking. The Afghanistan pullout was a disaster and the President did not keep his work. The Administration will not enforce current immigration laws which will lead to untold problems and cost in the future. Inflation is rampant and hurting most those who can least afford it. Energy costs are soaring because the Administration will not utilize our nations abundant supplies, but instead prefers to be beholden to the Saudis, etc. Crime is bold and uncontrolled because the government has decided not to hold those criminals accountable for their crimes. The rush to green energy, fueled by undeserved panic, will result in energy shortfalls and increased costs for all of us. Tsk, Tsk, Tsk.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.