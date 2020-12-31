 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: War On Poverty
View Comments

Letter: War On Poverty

During Trump's presidency, 700,000 children lost health insurance. Today, over 30,000,000 Americans live without health insurance which results in a lower life expectancy..

The academic achievement gap between poor and rich students has not changed in the past fifty years.

Low student achievement is a predictor of low earning capacity.

During the past eight months, an additional 8,000,000 people, including 500,000 children, fell below the poverty level. Millions of families are going hungry and live in fear of eviction.

The last major effort to fight poverty was during the presidency of Lyndon Johnson. Democrats and Republicans worked together to pass legislation that improved the quality of life for millions of citizens.

Hopefully, President-elect Joe Biden will unite both major parties in a successful war on poverty.

It may take a decade or more to win the war, but let us begin the effort with the New Year and our new president.

Stuart Sellinger

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Reid Park

Susan Hopf’s letter about Reid Park misses the mark on several points. We who oppose the loss of the Park's Barnum Hill and south pond aren’t …

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News