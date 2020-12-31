Letter: War On Poverty

During Trump's presidency, 700,000 children lost health insurance. Today, over 30,000,000 Americans live without health insurance which results in a lower life expectancy..
The academic achievement gap between poor and rich students has not changed in the past fifty years.
Low student achievement is a predictor of low earning capacity.
During the past eight months, an additional 8,000,000 people, including 500,000 children, fell below the poverty level. Millions of families are going hungry and live in fear of eviction.
The last major effort to fight poverty was during the presidency of Lyndon Johnson. Democrats and Republicans worked together to pass legislation that improved the quality of life for millions of citizens.
Hopefully, President-elect Joe Biden will unite both major parties in a successful war on poverty.
It may take a decade or more to win the war, but let us begin the effort with the New Year and our new president.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.