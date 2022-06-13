Letter: With these friends, who wants renewable energy now?

President Joe Biden is blamed for high oil and gas prices as if he sets the price of those commodities. Some may not believe this (look it up), but Biden does not serve on the OPEC Board. Russia does. Our “allies,” the Saudis, have controlled the world’s economy since Mae West was a baby.

After the Saudi Prince increased their production by 50 percent, they acquiesced. We heralded them (some of you did). Then they raised the oil price by $1.40 per barrel (March - $2.10 for Asia).

A vast majority of our elected officials of the Radical Party hold significant revenues from the gun industry and the oil industry.

If you check the markets each week as I do, notice how much oil company stocks and investments increased during the recent down market. You’ll also find Shell’s first-quarter profits were a record $9.1 billion; BP-$6.2 billion; Chevron- $6.26 billion; and Exxon Mobil earned $5.48 billion (double 2021).

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

