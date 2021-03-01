Letters to the Editor

Climate actions
need to be bipartisan
Re: the Feb. 18 article “It’s time to let the market loose on carbon.”
Climate change legislation needs to be bipartisan.
Doug Pickrell’s opinion piece clearly lays out last year’s Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. I hope it is reintroduced quickly. It is important for climate solutions to be bipartisan and encompass needs of both parties which this does.
By compromise we get a meaningful way of addressing climate change. Market forces not regulations or a true tax will drive the change. This avoids social injustice and allows us to have the choice to use our dividends to choose cleaner energy products. We the constituents need to ask our representatives in Congress to move forward on this and soon.
Carol Wolfe
Northeast side
Reid Park
land grab
Re: the Feb. 14 article “Small group should not derail zoo improvements.”
This article was very biased, disingenuous and just plain offensive.
They state that the plans were detailed in seven public meetings, but were the meetings date and time saturated in local media? In today’s media technology, there is no excuse for this oversight.
Why weren’t surrounding neighborhood associations notified so they could have disseminated this information. As a founding president for a neighborhood association next door to Reid Park, I am aware of the tactics that are used to advance an agenda. I’ve seen them used for traffic mitigation, roundabouts, speed tables, landscaping, etc. … These tactics count on citizen apathy, or just plain lack of time for involvement.
The wording on the zoo proposition was not specific as to the land grab or it would have been easily defeated. It barely passed by a small percentage.
Mayor and Council needs to listen to their constituents and amend this debacle.
May God bless Tucson.
Ivo Ortiz
Midtown
If it’s not an
emergency, call 211
Re: the Feb. 22 article “Trivial 911 calls growing issue for center with limited staff.”
There’s a better way to handle the trivial 911 calls: Call 2-1-1. It’s just as easy to remember, and the 211 call specialists are there to help individuals and families find local resources and provide crisis services that improve and save lives.
The 211 line is a program of the Crisis Response Network that will provide information on such needs as COVID testing and vaccines, eviction prevention and food assistance.
Trained call specialists also provide crisis support for individuals with mental illnesses, special needs and suicide prevention. While 911 should only be used for immediate emergencies, but 211 can help you access the many valuable resources in our community. Available to anyone in Arizona who calls 211, or go online to 211arizona.org.
Evan Mendelson
East side
Barnum Hill teaches motor skills
The watercourse on Barnum Hill is not only beautiful, it provides elements that make enormous contributions to the development of children!
I have watched my own grandchildren and hundreds of others as they take the tiny steps across the steppingstones. Then they progress to the larger steps and then to the ones where they will have to land on an uneven surface.
They learn balance and motor planning and gain strength and self confidence. And they have fun doing so. In a world in which kids have too much screen time, it is unconscionable to remove such a valuable resource from public use.
Jane Stockton
Midtown
Rio Nuevo needs to support Hotel Congress
If there’s ever been an essential worker fighting for the vitality of Tucson’s Downtown, its got to be The Hotel Congress. The Oserans were the first on the scene in ’85, applied the defibrillator, and kick-started the reanimation of the downtown.
Of course their ambitions to do that again, post-pandemically, should be supported. Rio Nuevo is the right agency with the right vision to do it. The Hotel Congress is essential. The Downtown is essential. Have a heart, Tucson! What would we be without one?
Serena Rockey
Midtown
We can’t loose Reid Park to zoo expansion
I recently learned Reid Park is due to lose one of the best locations within the park to be taken by the zoo. This is outrageous and classist. Not everyone can afford to purchase a ticket to the zoo just to absorb the local scenery. I have yet to speak to any of our community members that actually approve of this loss. It will be a real misfortune if it is allowed to proceed.
Orion Whitlatch
West side
We need Uhlich in Ward 3
Over 25 years ago I moved my business into Ward 3. Today with close to 100 employees I can tell you having a responsive council member who listens to business concerns while balancing neighborhood needs and the social issues facing all of us is critical.
Over the last 2½ decades many council members have represented the area but with the pandemic, political divisions, and economic conditions facing all of us — we urgently need a leader who is trusted, experienced, and can hit the ground running.
Karin Uhlich can assure continuity of government and maintain the initiatives and programs that Council member Durham championed during his term. We know where Uhlich stands and we can trust in her resolve and decision making. She has a distinguished history and a record of unwavering support from the voters. We can’t risk an unproven choice and wait while someone gets up to speed. We need Uhlich in Ward 3.
Judy Clinco
Midtown
Minimum wage history lesson
The $15/hr wage is not a “liberal” issue, it is just common sense. Several years ago when I heard that Oregon considered $15 a living wage, I began to raise salaries for my housekeeper and my sister’s aide, both part time.
I didn’t do it all at once. Beginning at $12/hr I increased by $.50 twice a year, then $1 until we reached $15. Now they are getting more. These are the angels of our lives and deserve not to have to work six jobs to survive.
Eleanor Soler
East side
Defining
free speech
Re: the Feb. 23 letter “Free speech — but only for some?”
I feel compelled to respond to this letter. The First Amendment does not prohibit free speech but certain forms of speech may be subject to penalties. Crying “fire” in a crowded theater is the most often cited example.
Speech that advocates insurrection against the government may be subject to federal penalties, including jail. If you speak or print untruths about an individual you may be subject to civil lawsuits and forfeiture of your financial assets.
The Democratic party is not “muzzling” free speech, as witnessed by the many conspiracy theories and “alternate facts” put forth by right wing print, internet and TV outlets in the last year.
That these forms of “contrary speech” are not published by the Star is a tribute to the management of the paper.
Morton Smith
Foothills
Go see Reid Park, before it changes
Given the controversy surrounding Barnum Hill and the duck pond being lost when the zoo expands, I visited this area for the first time today. The grass on Barnum Hill appears dead, but everything else is very much alive.
The ducks (and geese), the trees, the families, the children, the couples, and the single people, like me. Kids feeding the ducks, toddlers chasing them, a photographer making a close-up image of the waterfall, and families out for a stroll. People everywhere, the sound of running water, and some incredibly tall trees.
To the south are a picnic area, playground equipment, and a parking lot covered with solar panels. Things that could potentially be moved and upgraded in the process.
Before it’s gone, I urge everyone to stop and see what will be lost. It’s not trivial, and I can understand why there is an effort to save this place. I don’t know if it’s too late, but it’s probably worth exploring the alternatives. It’s also worth a visit.
Tony Kuyper
Foothills
COVID and
construction
The COVID-19 crisis has been difficult. We are grateful to the courageous and endangered front-line workers — health-care professionals, transportation operators, grocery store employees, utility staff, restaurant staff, etc. — who have kept our lives and our economy moving forward in the context of tragedy.
I want to point out that one of the unsung economic heroes in this pandemic has been the construction industry. As an architect, I have had a front row seat watching the general contractors and sub-contractors of Tucson implement stringent job-site safety protocols, testing, and contact tracing, to keep thousands of construction workers safely employed and their tens of thousands of family members protected, fed, and housed.
We have partnered on projects with many of these local companies — Sundt Construction, Lloyd Construction, MW Morrisey, Sellers & Sons, Tofel-Dent, Concord Construction — and watched as they skillfully protected worker safety on their sites.
Here’s a shoutout to my brothers and sisters in construction and development for their great work over this past year.
Corky Poster
Downtown
Addressing domestic poverty
Re: the Feb. 26 letter “Get rid of people who make Tucson ugly.”
Like the writer concerned that homeless people and undocumented immigrants make Tucson “ugly,” I am a God-fearing native Tucsonan. The writer seems to focus on the trash and visual blight instead of the suffering. He implies we should simply destroy the homeless camps and leave the migrants in destitution on our southern border.
Instead of blaming these vulnerable children of God and our public officials for our blight, churches such as mine have a food pantry for our homeless neighbors.
We support a religious-based shelter that cares for the immediate needs of undocumented immigrants and tests them for COVID. We help them plan travel to their families in the U.S., where their asylum petitions will be heard in court.
Of course, such humanitarian aid is inadequate to address the full extent of the need. For this reason, we support the Biden administration’s initiative to address the structural causes of domestic poverty and homelessness as well as the root causes of migration from Central America.