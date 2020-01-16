Letter: Bicycles and Crosswalk Lighting

Bicyclists riding their bicycles in the City of Tucson’s traffic and bicycle lanes should be required to have lights on their bicycles and use them at dusk, night and dawn just as motor vehicles are required to have lights and use them. Requiring bicycles to be licensed and have handlebar ringydingy bells like the ones we had on our childhood bikes and/or horns on road bicycles might be nice too.
Painted crosswalks including those at unlit intersections should have street lights located on both sides of the street at both ends of the crosswalk. Occasionally we’ll see TV news stations report on the difficulty pedestrians have attempting to cross our marked crosswalks at night. And how often do we see pedestrians dressed in dark clothing walking in the streets at night? I think that doing a better job of illuminating our painted crosswalks might help to reduce accidents and loss of life.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.