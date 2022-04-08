Letter: Chuck's Sneaky Exit

Long time Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry "officially" retires July 4th, 2021 but the folks responsible for his employment, the County Commissioners are unaware. Thus, Chuck is able to work the system and goes on to not only collect pension payments he is due, but is still on the payroll for another nine months collecting the salary for that position. Yes, Chuck supposedly abided by the run rules by not working more than part time after 19 weeks, being paid compensation for 19 hour work weeks thereafter. However, was nobody "asking" the question: "Why is this so". If they had, folks would have realized this scam sooner. Adding insult to this whole mess, Chuck's attorney implies all of this is on the "up and up". Maybe legally but not morally. Chuck should have had the attorney draft a letter to the County Commissioners when he "officially" retired on July 4th, 2021 explaining his intentions. Another horrid example of public servants and their entitlement mentality to taxpayer's dollars. Good riddance Chuck.