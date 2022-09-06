Letter: Here or There: Why not both?

With the passing of another season, Arizonans get closer to selecting candidates for the 2022 elections. Choosing leaders who prioritize both domestic and foreign policy is important, as more people are being pushed into extreme poverty around the world, and the instability of the U.S economy intensifies. The Borgen Project- a nonprofit with volunteers in over 1800 U.S cities- works to fight this global poverty issue that causes unnecessary financial stress. The suffering of those in less developed areas doesn't respect borders, resulting in threats to national security and lost opportunities for American businesses. Arizonans are fortunate to have representatives Tom O'Halleran of the 2nd Congressional District and Raul Grijalva of the 7th Congressional District who support foreign policy and know that the effort put into less developed areas around the world ultimately saves U.S dollars with grand returns on investment. In the upcoming election, vote for the representative in your district that supports foreign policy, because widespread change starts with you.