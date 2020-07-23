Letter: Keep Sharon Bronson as our County Supervisor
Supervisor Sharon Bronson is a proven leader who has spent her career working to improve the lives of all Pima County residents, including the unincorporated, remote corners of the County.

We at the Ajo Center for Sustainable Agriculture feel very fortunate to have a County Supervisor who consistently pays attention to our community, and is always open for our calls. Ms. Bronson and her representatives regularly attend meetings in Ajo, too.

It was Ms. Bronson who answered our call when Ajo got hit hard by COVID-19 and our stores and food pantry were emptied out. She connected us with the free produce from Rio Rico and Nogales and assisted with accessing funding sources to spearhead the Ajo Covid-19 Relief Food Program. With her help, we’ve distributed 250 tons of fresh and dried food to families in Ajo, Why, Lukeville, and seven districts of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

Please support Sharon Bronson for Pima County Supervisor in this Primary Election and keep her working hard us all.

Katarina Sajovec Altshul

Ajo

