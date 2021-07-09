 Skip to main content
Letter: Liberal hordes
Letter: Liberal hordes

Re: the June 17 letter "Water depleted by liberal horde."

I just wanted to let Stella Murphy know that I am one of the proud Liberals that are now infesting her state. The Spanish brought Christianity to Arizona, decimating the indigenous population in the process; the Mexicans took over from the Spanish followed by the Americans, of which I assume you are a proud conservative descendant. Be careful, asking us Liberals to stop taking your water and leave. It could cause the Mexicans to ask for the land and water you violently stole from them, or maybe the indigenous peoples to demand some sort of compensation themselves! I am so grateful that we Liberals are now slowly infesting your desert: hopefully it will drive the Q-anon Shaman followers and the other right-wing nutters to go elsewhere so there will be plenty of water for us to build a decent inclusive and progressive society.

Michael Perdue

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

