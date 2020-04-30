Letter: Marshall Foundation's Education Focus
I read with interest the Star’s 1931 archive article chronicling a tragic incident in the life of Tucsonan Louise Marshall, a woman of many accomplishments. Her enduring legacy includes the Marshall Foundation, Arizona’s first private foundation that has been serving the Tucson community since 1930.

Louise was the UA’s first female professor, and she served on the Arizona Board of Regents. A savvy entrepreneur, she bought properties on the western perimeter of the University campus. The foundation launched when Louise transferred ownership of those properties to the non-profit. Today, this development is known as Main Gate Square, a pedestrian friendly dining and shopping destination.

The Marshall Foundation focuses its giving on early childhood through undergraduate education and supportive wrap-around social services to aid under-served populations in attaining education. We also fund programs and scholarships at the University of Arizona. Currently, the Foundation donates approximately $1.5 million annually to non-profit organizations in Tucson and Pima County.

Bruce Burke, Board Member, Marshall Foundation

Midtown

