Letter: Protect Your Ballot
Letter: Protect Your Ballot

Protect Your Ballot

Do you want your 2022 ballot to contain a bar code that identifies you?

Do you want Senators to have access to your identity when they choose to audit future elections?

Do you want the Senate to prohibit the Secretary of State from upholding our election laws?

Do you want to be automatically dropped from receiving mail-in ballots if you fail to vote in an election or choose to vote in person?

Do you want election officials barred from accepting grants to help run elections, register voters, and provide drop boxes for voters in remote areas?

These actions are part of three bills that are currently being challenged by citizen petitions. With enough signatures, each of these bills will appear on your 2022 ballot, allowing you to vote against them and preventing them from becoming law.

To protect the integrity of your ballot and our voting process, check your local libraries or organizations to find out where you can sign.

Lois Postil

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

