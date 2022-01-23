Letter: Robson is a Hateful Candidate

Gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson is spending $500,000 to advertise her vows to finish the wall and send National Guard troops to the border to stop the "invasion" from Mexico. Robson is a hateful candidate who will appeal to very few people.
I just returned from a week in Oaxaca, Mexico, and the reality is that Mexicans are charming, friendly and they like Americans. Everyone in Mexico wore masks, stores required people to use hand sanitizer before entering, and I always felt completely safe. The trip made me like Mexicans even more. 39 million Americans like me visited Mexico in 2019.
The people trying to cross the border from Mexico, El Salvador had Guatemala are desperately escaping from drug cartels, blackmail, kidnapping and poverty. This is similar to Jews escaping Germany in the 1930s. We should help them, not build walls. America should be training the border crossers to be bricklayers, drywall installers, pipelayers, carpenters, sheet metal workers, and plumbers to fix the labor shortage in these skills.
Larry Bodine
Foothills
