Letter: Should I Stay in Tucson ?

I usually go to a cooler place every summer. This year, that place is over run with escapees from Boston, Cambridge, New Jersey, Long Island, and New York City. On the plus side, the governor has installed a promising COVID-19 tracking organization along with on-demand testing. You can go to the local Lab Corp. and get an antibody test. That costs. But COVID-19 tests are free. Still, I’ll be living in a hot zone. Here in Tucson the virus is 1/10 the national average, based on proven cases per capita. The new case trend was declining, moreover. But now it’s de-flattening, returning to prior levels. I don’t mind August. But June and July in Tucson are pretty grim weather-wise, based on my limited experience. Plus, it seems like the infection rate could rise in Tucson during the summer as people flock indoors. What do you think? Stay or go?
Walter Ramsley
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
