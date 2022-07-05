Letter: Tumamoc Hill

During his six-year tenure as director of the University of Arizona’s acclaimed Tumamoc Hill Desert Laboratory, Ben Wilder lifted the program from the doldrums into the spotlight. He revitalized Tumamoc’s research and grant program, inspiring young and older scientists alike. He encouraged international cooperative projects with Mexican universities and Native Nations. He published several keynote books and had others ready to print. He oversaw the Hill’s new vision statement and facility improvement program. He launched an acclaimed speakers’ series and fostered art programs. He improved access and provided educational signs for the Hill’s citizen walkers. He reorganized the Hill’s library and modernized its collections. The Hill’s century-old plant study plot was made famous by some of Wilder’s own mentors such as Raymond Turner and Paul Martin and continued by Wilder himself with his own botanical work. I’m astonished that the world-class U of A would let such a brilliant, capable, and proven director get away. Bring him back!