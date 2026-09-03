Our president’s plans are not public safety plans. We are unprepared in this country, in this state, for major disruptions. Be they man-made or nature-made. Have we updated and secured our country’s infrastructure, water, power grid, the growing and transit of food and materials? Do we have cooperation, variation, and planned redundancy built across our country’s systems? Do we even understand the implications of new technology on securing our country from manipulation? Fostering human cooperation within our own localities, our states, our country seems to me to be an urgently needed survival step. Our ability to cooperate first with each other may be the very trait that best protects us from the uncertainties and threats of world-wide hegemony. It’s going to be up to each one of us to rise above the propaganda and the chronic disorientation that is driving us apart, and, to think and plan as interconnected communities that care.