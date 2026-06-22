The great dealmaker brags about his agreement with Iran, but in reality, he is the loser having to negotiate with the very Iranian leadership he had wanted to destroy. The Iranians managed to resist and even badly hurt the greatest military might; they continue building weapons, and they will not abandon their efforts to create a nuclear bomb. Iran has realized that with their control of the Strait of Hormuz, they have the tool to blackmail all industrial nations. Sadly, the Iranian people suffer the most and now face a radical religious regime worse than ever before. Trump had promised them his support to gain democracy, but they got only bombs. In fact, from now on, democratic movements can no longer rely on the USA. Similarly, all our allies in the Middle East know that we are not trustworthy protectors. The new deal represents our caving in to Iran for economic reasons. In fact, Trump is like Midas, except whatever he touches turns into debris and ashes, defeat and betrayal.