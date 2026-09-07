Prefer us on Google Learn More

Kevin Hassett, Trump’s economic advisor, said, this week, that inflation was under control and the economy, was expanding quickly. A reporter asked why Americans are not feeling it and why “everyone says prices are higher and life’s a bit harder?”

Hassett’s response was, “I just don’t accept the fact that no one is feeling the benefit.”

Depending on the poll, between 66% and 75% of the American people say inflation is “a very big problem.”

Apparently, Hassett, believes what Trump tells him to believe and chooses to call the American people liars.

Hassett’s net worth is around $8 million, so gas at $4.15 a gallon or hamburger at $8.00 per pound is not going to bother him or his fellow million and billionaires, who live in their own penthouse world.

However, the family of four living on $40,000 a year will disagree even at the risk of Hassett calling them liars.

Gary Haslett

SaddleBrooke