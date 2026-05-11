On May 5 Trump ordered the start of Project Freedom, which was to have US military ships guide oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. He called this the “greatest military move in history.” He is putting his order on par with Hannibal crossing the Alps, Washington crossing the Delaware, D-Day, Patton’s march to save soldiers in the Battle of the Bulge, The Battle of Midway or Gettysburg.
The “greatest military move in history” lasted 50 hours and was called off with, maybe, a couple of cargo ships exiting the Strait. I don’t think this Trump strategy will make any top 10 or 100 or 1000 in military history books. Trump is playing the board game Risk, with real people and losing. He should stick with Chutes and Ladders suitable for ages 4-6.
Gary Haslett
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.