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The MAGA cult and their leader are working hard to suppress participation in the midterm elections this November. What are they afraid of?

MAGA’s federal and state parties have tried (in some cases succeeded) to rearrange voting precincts, eliminating Democratic and minority districts. So-called “MAGA Patriots" must be aware, condoning their actions (violating our Constitution) and don’t care, or are just plain oblivious to what has happened to the United States and the world since January 20, 2025.

MAGA party officials purge hundreds of thousands of people. Unauthorized people will make those decisions; the criteria being whether there’s an R or a D by their name on voting lists they shouldn’t even possess. The president votes by mail, but doesn’t want you to.

The cult leader promises to send ICE and DHS INSIDE the polls, empowered to arrest. Pure voter intimidation. If the leader is absolutely certain his party will win, why are they trying so hard to keep you from voting?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side