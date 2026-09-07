Another Democrat candidate has a commercial about affordability and starts with an AWFL (Angry White Female Liberal) filling her oversized vehicle with gas and complaining about 'affordability'. Years ago, I owned a large expensive SUV and traded down to a smaller and less impressive vehicle that was cheaper to run and repair, it was my decision. The cost of gas under Biden set the stage for higher fuel expenses, but a smaller car helped cover that increase in costs. In other words, I made the decision to reduce the costs and save money. However, it appears that the ability to make a better choice and save money does not fall into the scope of liberals. If someone makes the decision to purchase a specific vehicle, it seems like the person must accept the consequences and not try and blame someone else for the results of those poor decisions. Democrats don't want to look in the mirror and see poor choices looking back.