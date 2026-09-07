Aggressive Tariffs and Trade Wars. Healthcare and Social Service Cuts. Environmental Rollbacks. Family separations, mass deportations, and high-profile enforcement operations that are inhumane and legally dubious. Challenging election results, undermining trust in voting by mail, and promoting rhetoric targeting the integrity of the electoral and judicial systems. Pushing major corporate tax reductions and fiscal policies that disproportionately benefit the wealthy while significantly ballooning the national debt. Politicizing foreign assistance. Weakening Worker and Labor Protections. Attacks on Reproductive and LGBTQ+ Right. Blurring ethical lines regarding conflicts of interest, frequent use of executive actions to bypass Congress, and controversies surrounding transparency in government records. Failing on environment, climate, economics, foreign relations, and aid. Demolishing history. Use of Government to Hold Onto Power. Using his Office for Personal Financial Benefit. Working for the wealthy. Favoritism, Cronyism, and Nepotism. Destruction. Out of sight national debt and gas prices. Attacks on the Rule of Law. Making us less safe. The darn wall. Trampling tribal rights. Destroying our national parks. War.