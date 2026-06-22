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Before World War Two, the War Department had offices scattered throughout the Washington metro area. In May 1941, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, realizing a world war was imminent, approved plans to build a structure large enough to consolidate all military agencies under one roof.

The unusual five-sided shape of The Pentagon was intended to fit a site in Northern Virginia, one with existing roads on all five sides, hence its iconic pentagonal design. But that location had an unanticipated problem.

Critics pointed out that the height of the edifice would block views from Arlington National Cemetery of the District’s existing monuments. Because of this, FDR rejected the proposed site in favor of one further east, where the old Hoover Airport had been. However, the five-sided architectural blueprint remained. There wasn’t time to design a new building.

The height of the relocated five-story Pentagon is 77 feet. The height of the proposed Trump arch, which will definitely obstruct traditional sight lines, is 250 feet.

Ron Lent

East side