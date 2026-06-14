The administration’s current “slush fund” diversion advances its overarching policy objective. Since returning in January 2025, Trump has issued 261 executive orders, 77 memoranda, and 144 proclamations as of May, covering immigration, tariffs, environmental rollbacks, national security, and federal workforce restructuring. More than 2.5 million people have left the country, and entry from 75 countries is banned. The Yale Budget Lab estimates that tariffs cost U.S. households $1,500 annually. Federal workforce restructuring has affected staffing at HHS, DOJ, FBI, CIA, and other agencies, as well as intelligence-sharing protocols. Zero-tolerance policies for rogue gun dealers were repealed. Recall also the “ballroom” and the gaudy arch. And the objective? Same as any shell game. Keep the pieces moving, keep distracting the public, don’t let anyone find what is really in those Epstein files (Why?), and remove any pesky person who is not bending the knee to the Dear Leader.